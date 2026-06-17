Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs meet LS Speaker Om Birla amid defection speculation

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) party leaders on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to prevent any unlawful defection, amid mounting speculation that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, called on Birla as reports suggested that six to seven party lawmakers were considering a switch.

After the meeting, Desai said the delegation submitted a representation highlighting provisions of the anti-defection law.

"Under the law, one cannot simply merge with a party even if they have the support of two-thirds of the MPs. Only the original party can merge if a group has the required two-thirds strength," he said.

"The discretion lies with the speaker. So if a group claiming to have two-thirds support approaches to merge with another party, that group cannot be recognised under the rules as only the original party can merge under the provisions.

Even if there are six MPs, it does not matter," Desai added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha, meaning at least six lawmakers would need to move together to seek protection from disqualification under anti-defection provisions.

Raut said Birla assured the delegation that any decision would be taken after considering all legal aspects.

"The speaker is a respectable person and he told us that he would keep in mind all aspects if anyone comes to meet him," Raut said.

Among the party's Lok Sabha MPs, Rajabhau Waje has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The remaining six MPs are being viewed as potential defectors.

Earlier in the day, Raut alleged that attempts were being made to lure Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with monetary offers.

"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight.

They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," Raut said.

(With inputs from PTI)