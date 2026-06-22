'Shinde has undergone Cesarean, given birth to six traitors': Sanjay Raut on Sena defection row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying he had "given birth to six traitors" after six dissident MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party formally joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Drawing a comparison, Raut said a Kenyan woman had set a record by giving birth to quintuplets, but alleged that a "cradle of six traitors" was now swaying at "Nandanvan", Shinde's official residence.

"Shinde has given birth to six gaddars (traitors)," he added.

Queried about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' remarks on "Operation Tiger", Raut said Shinde has to undergo a "Cesarean surgery".

Fadnavis on Sunday stated that the operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. "There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so."

Shinde on Monday announced that "Operation Tiger is complete" as all six rebel Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially crossed over to the Shiv Sena, formalising another split in the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

The rebels joined the Sena at an event held in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by only three Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena (UBT).

The MPs who crossed over to Shiv Sena are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv), and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi).

Raut, a confidant of Uddhav Thackeray, has been the most vocal critic of Shinde. He had used cuss words against the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs when they skipped the party's parliamentary board meeting in Delhi.