Uddhav Sena MPs meet LS Speaker, seek copy of demands submitted by rebels

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought a copy of any demands or representations submitted by six party MPs who recently crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

After the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant said they had urged the Speaker to ensure that constitutional provisions are followed in dealing with the matter.

"We asked him if he had received any appeal from the rebels." Sawant told reporters. He said Birla informed them that no written communication had been received from the rebel MPs so far.

Desai said the delegation highlighted the provisions of the Tenth Schedule before the Speaker. "Any group of a legislature party cannot merge into some other party on its own, even if they have a two-thirds majority," he said.

According to Desai, the Speaker assured them that he would verify the matter with his office and update them if any written submission had been made by the rebel MPs.

Six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have switched allegiance to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje continue to remain with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

The MPs who joined the Shinde camp are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

The Election Commission, in February 2023, recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena. Shinde had spearheaded the 2022 split in the undivided Shiv Sena, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from PTI)