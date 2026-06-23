Shinde says development funds released to rebel MPs who defected from Uddhav Sena

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday that development funds had been released to some of the members of parliament who recently joined his Shiv Sena faction, saying their concerns had been addressed after they switched sides.

This comes after six MPs from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Shinde on Monday, in a major setback for the party headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

The lawmakers said they had not received adequate development funds for their constituencies while sitting in opposition, a claim Shinde said had been addressed after their move to the ruling party.

"I have already released funds to some of these Lok Sabha members as it was their prime concern to switch to the Shiv Sena. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports Maharashtra and has given a lot of funds to the state. That is why these MPs have come to the Sena fold," Shinde said.

The Shiv Sena chief did not disclose the names of MPs to whom development funds have been released. He was speaking to reporters in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai where the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislative session is currently on.