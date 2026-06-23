INTERVIEW | 'Rebels may have their compulsions': MP Deora on Sena (UBT) rebellion

Look at the difference between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT); the level of political drive is different because of the generation gap, accessibility, working style, approach and other factors. Politics is becoming more competitive, and governance also has to become more efficient. There is only one communist party in the Opposition that has not been captured by any particular family.

In Maharashtra, there are mainly six political parties, three in power and three in the Opposition. If smaller parties are considered, the number rises to seven or eight. When you have so many parties, every person, whether in the opposition or in government, has to become far more agile. If parties fail to do that, volunteers, voters and elected representatives become impatient, and that often forces many of them to join the ruling side.

What is your view on Operation Tiger?

The people rebelling against their leadership have been disgruntled for quite some time. It is not something that happened suddenly. In such a scenario, it is natural for opponents to take advantage. This can happen in any profession. The source of this disgruntlement lies within Shiv Sena (UBT) itself.

Ultimately, elected representatives have to return to their constituencies and face voters. They also have to face local party workers. If they are taking such difficult decisions, there must be significant reasons behind them. A party must introspect and identify the underlying malaise rather than dismissing the situation as if it has done nothing wrong, only to face the same problem repeatedly. Politics is a competitive world. Parties must respond more quickly.