'Not the subject to talk about': Sharad Pawar keeps mum on reports of split in NCP (SP)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declined to comment on reports of a possible split within his party, saying, "That's not the subject to talk about right now."

His response marks a contrast to his remarks in June, when he had firmly dismissed speculation over internal divisions, asserting that while "Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have split, but none of our MPs will split."

Notably, Working President Supriya Sule also rejected any alliance, merger, or backdoor negotiations with the NDA.

In a post on X, Sule clarified that the party had held no official discussions with any media organisation regarding the delimitation issue. She asserted that the party's position is formulated only after internal consultations and discussions with the INDIA bloc.

"Recent reports appearing in sections of the media regarding the stand of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) on the issue of delimitation are inaccurate and speculative. I wish to clarify that neither I nor the party has had any official discussion with any media organisation on this subject. As with every issue of constitutional importance, our party's position is determined only after detailed consultations within the party and with our allies - India alliance. Therefore, any reports attributing a definitive stand to us are without basis," said Sule.

The NCP leader further stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Centre formally tables the revised delimitation legislation in Parliament.

"It would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Government formally places the revised delimitation legislation before Parliament. Since no such Bill has yet been made available, any speculation regarding its contents or our position would be premature," added Sule.