Rival NCP factions' late-night meeting with Maharashtra CM Fadnavis fuels political buzz

A late-night meeting between leaders of the ruling NCP and the Opposition NCP (SP) at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' official residence has sparked speculation over a possible shift in the state's political equations.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Congress leader P Chidambaram's claim that the ruling BJP is wooing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which the government intends to bring in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

There has also been buzz about the possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to sources, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai late Tuesday night regarding an issue in his Uran-Ishwarpur constituency in Sangli district.

Patil and ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not meet the chief minister together, the sources said, declining to elaborate.