BJP wooing NCP (SP), DMK for backing on 131st Constitution Amendment Bill: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was reaching out to the NCP (SP) and the DMK to secure their backing for the proposed 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, and urged the two parties not to support the legislation.

He also warned that backing the new version of the Bill would amount to a "betrayal" of the conscience that guided the two regional parties when a similar proposal was debated earlier this year.

"The BJP is planning to bring back the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill that failed in the last session of Parliament in April 2026," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

"The failed Bill purported to reserve for women one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, but its real purpose was to pave the way for delimitation and, possibly, gerrymandering of constituencies," he said.

Chidambaram argued that the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act had already provided for reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, making a fresh Bill on the subject unnecessary.

"Hence there was, and there is, no need for a new Bill to provide reservation for women," he said.