Mumbai Diary | Sr Pawar’s dilemma over supporting NDA on bills

Ministers, MLAs asked to appoint their PAs

The ruling party ministers and MLAs have been asked to appoint their personal assistants (PAs)—people with a key decision-making role who have a staunch RSS or its affiliated organisations’ background. If anyone tries to give the wrong impression that he is from RSS, then that person’s background check must be done; if it is valid, then only that person is to be entrusted with the responsibility. Besides, a person who comes from RSS or its affiliated organisations has easy access to the corridors of power and access to ministers’ offices and departments. According to a source, ‘RSS pariwar’ and ‘rachana’ are words heard too often in the state’s power centre.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com