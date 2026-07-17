BJP plots Sharad Pawar's NDA entry with Cabinet deal as NCP merger faces Sunetra's resistance

MUMBAI: The BJP is weighing a political gamble that could further reshape Maharashtra's political landscape as it seeks to bring the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) into the NDA while reuniting the two NCP factions.

Against this backdrop, Jayant Patil, a close confidant of Pawar, had been tasked with negotiating the NCP (SP)'s entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while reviving talks on a merger with the rival NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Patil's recent meetings with BJP general secretary Vinod Tawade, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have fuelled speculation that the realignment is gathering pace, despite resistance from Sunetra's camp.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed that the political future of the Sharad Pawar-led party would become clear within the next eight days.

Sources said Patil has reportedly been entrusted with negotiating the terms of a possible alliance with the BJP and exploring the framework for a merger between the two NCP factions.

As part of the exercise, Patil first met Tawade and later CM Fadnavis to understand how the proposed political realignment could be executed. He also met NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and NCP working president Praful Patel at the chief minister's official residence, Varsha bungalow, where the proposed merger and the roles of key leaders were discussed.

According to sources, Patil and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad are likely to be inducted as cabinet ministers in Maharashtra, while the party's Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, could be accommodated as cabinet ministers in the Union government.