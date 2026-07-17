Unrest in alliance: Sunetra Pawar questions CM-Praful meet

MUMBAI: Tensions have surfaced within the NCP over leadership and merger speculation, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is simultaneously facing growing discontent from its Shiv Sena and NCP partners over decision-making, fund allocation and government functioning.

The latest flashpoint emerged within the NCP after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar expressed displeasure over party leaders allegedly bypassing her before meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and working president Praful Patel recently met Fadnavis at his official residence without informing Pawar.

Tatkare rejected suggestions that party protocol had been violated, saying his meeting with the chief minister was related to constituency work and other issues, not party affairs. He said there was no attempt to undermine Sunetra Pawar’s authority and maintained that the party leadership was always respected.

Sources, however, claimed Pawar was upset by reports that Tatkare and Patel had also met NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil at Varsha to discuss a possible merger of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). According to sources, Pawar is opposed to such a merger and believes any discussions should first involve her as the party’s national president.