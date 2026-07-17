Unrest in alliance: Sunetra Pawar questions CM-Praful meet

MUMBAI: Tensions have surfaced within the NCP over leadership and merger speculation, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is simultaneously facing growing discontent from its Shiv Sena and NCP partners over decision-making, fund allocation and government functioning.
The latest flashpoint emerged within the NCP after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar expressed displeasure over party leaders allegedly bypassing her before meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and working president Praful Patel recently met Fadnavis at his official residence without informing Pawar.
Tatkare rejected suggestions that party protocol had been violated, saying his meeting with the chief minister was related to constituency work and other issues, not party affairs. He said there was no attempt to undermine Sunetra Pawar’s authority and maintained that the party leadership was always respected.
Sources, however, claimed Pawar was upset by reports that Tatkare and Patel had also met NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil at Varsha to discuss a possible merger of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). According to sources, Pawar is opposed to such a merger and believes any discussions should first involve her as the party’s national president.
Tatkare denied meeting Jayant Patil, saying the senior leader had already clarified the purpose of his own meeting with Fadnavis. He said merger talks had progressed significantly earlier this year but had since come to a halt, with leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction themselves stating that the discussions were over and no fresh proposal was before the party.
The developments come amid unrest within the Mahayuti alliance, where Shiv Sena and the NCP have complained of being sidelined by the BJP despite being coalition partners. The latest grievance centres on the bungalow allotment controversy involving Shiv Sena MLA and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir, whose allotted residence was cancelled before alternative requests were also turned down.
Row over no finance portfolio
NCP leaders have expressed dissatisfaction that Sunetra Pawar is yet to receive the finance portfolio earlier held by Ajit Pawar. They further alleged that major decisions, including the announcement of a `48K crore waiver of farmers’ agricultural pump electricity bills, were made without consulting alliance partners or discussing it in the cabinet.