Sharad Pawar opens parallel talks with Congress on NCP (SP) merger, BJP on NDA entry

MUMBAI: As poaching attempts targeting Opposition MPs and MLAs gather pace in Maharashtra, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has opened talks on two possible political options for his party, the NCP (SP) - merging with the Congress or joining the BJP-led NDA.

The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs and 10 MLAs. Of its eight MPs, five are said to be keen on joining Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp, while the remaining favour aligning with the BJP-led NDA. The party's 10 MLAs are also divided, with some preferring a merger with the Congress and others wanting to join the ruling alliance.

Highly placed sources said the 86-year-old Pawar, who began his political career in the Congress before launching his own party twice, is willing to merge the NCP (SP) with the Congress if his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, and his loyalists are given a larger role.

"Pawar has sought the appointment of a leader from his faction as Maharashtra Congress president, with his daughter as vice-president, besides adequate representation in the Congress Working Committee. Such a move would not only prevent a split in his party but also strengthen the Opposition," a person familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity.

Another senior leader said a major faction within the NCP (SP) favours joining the ruling establishment and wants to be part of the NDA at the Centre and the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.