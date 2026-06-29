Uddhav Thackeray claims Shinde poached six Sena MPs to derail Fadnavis' PM prospects

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde poached six of his party's Lok Sabha MPs at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of a larger conspiracy to weaken Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' prospects of emerging as the BJP's prime ministerial face in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising the six MPs who quit Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav claimed they were deliberately inducted into Shinde's party instead of the BJP because there was a "larger conspiracy" behind the move.

"With the six MPs, Shah's Sena has more MPs than the BJP in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde carried out the so-called Operation Tiger, but in reality, it was Operation Devendra Fadnavis. RSS is supporting Devendra Fadnavis as its face for the PM in 2029, but there is a conspiracy by Amit Shah, and Eknath Shinde is helping him cut to size Mr Fadnavis and eliminate him from the race for PM. Shinde is working as a spoilsport for Mr Fadnavis," Uddhav claimed.

He said Shiv Sena (UBT) had no objection to Fadnavis being projected as a prime ministerial candidate because he represented the "Marathi manoos" and allegedly enjoyed the RSS' support.

"Earlier, Nitin Gadkari's name was discussed as the PM face, but his image was deliberately and systematically tarnished, and now he is no more in the PM race. Now Mr Fadnavis' name has been discussed in the PM race, but Shinde is working at the behest of Amit Shah to damage Fadnavis and foil his prospects. Shah knows that if the RSS backs Fadnavis, then he would lose his chances to become the PM. Therefore, he is using Shinde to cripple Fadnavis' chances.