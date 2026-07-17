NCP leader urges Sunetra Pawar to induct Parth into Union Cabinet; targets Tatkare, Praful Patel

MUMBAI: NCP's internal war has come out in the open, with NCP state unit vice president Uday Kumar Aher writing a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar, alleging a conspiracy to end the political career of Parth Pawar and demanding that he be inducted into the Union Cabinet to send a positive message to the youth of the country.

The letter targets NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare and NCP working president Praful Patel, referring to both as "Anaji Pant", a villainous figure in Maratha history known for his crooked nature.

The letter also stated that it is the right time to expand the party's base across India under the leadership of Parth Pawar.

"Parth Pawar is a 21st-century visionary and promising leader who has command over the Hindi and English languages. The language proficiency can be used to expand the party base at the national level. Parth has studied in London, so he has good relations with people in different fields and has an understanding of economic, social and political issues," the letter read.

"Parth Pawar is young and dynamic, so the youth will get attracted and join the party in larger numbers. Today, youths are frustrated with politics, so they keep their distance from politics, but Parth Pawar can bring these youths into the party and give them confidence," it added.