Tatkare rules out NCP reunion amid speculation triggered by leaders' meetings with Fadnavis

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Thursday dismissed speculation over a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), saying no such discussions were underway and that his recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was solely to discuss development works in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Tatkare said he had initially sought an appointment with the chief minister a day earlier, but it could not take place due to a BJP core committee meeting.

"My meeting with the chief minister was regarding the development works in my constituency. We have to discuss several issues with the government, including matters related to the finance department," he said.

Speculation over a political realignment intensified after Tatkare, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis late on Tuesday night. However, leaders from both NCP factions maintained that they had met the chief minister separately.

Clarifying the sequence of events, Tatkare said Patil's meeting had no connection with his own.

"Jayant Patil is a senior leader, a former finance minister, and an experienced politician. He has clearly stated why he met the chief minister. There is absolutely no connection between his meeting and mine," he said.

He added that Praful Patel had met Fadnavis to discuss certain issues before leaving for an overseas trip later that night.