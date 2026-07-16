Tatkare rules out NCP reunion amid speculation triggered by leaders' meetings with Fadnavis

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Thursday dismissed speculation over a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), saying no such discussions were underway and that his recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was solely to discuss development works in his Lok Sabha constituency.
Tatkare said he had initially sought an appointment with the chief minister a day earlier, but it could not take place due to a BJP core committee meeting.
"My meeting with the chief minister was regarding the development works in my constituency. We have to discuss several issues with the government, including matters related to the finance department," he said.
Speculation over a political realignment intensified after Tatkare, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis late on Tuesday night. However, leaders from both NCP factions maintained that they had met the chief minister separately.
Clarifying the sequence of events, Tatkare said Patil's meeting had no connection with his own.
"Jayant Patil is a senior leader, a former finance minister, and an experienced politician. He has clearly stated why he met the chief minister. There is absolutely no connection between his meeting and mine," he said.
He added that Praful Patel had met Fadnavis to discuss certain issues before leaving for an overseas trip later that night.
Tatkare also said that while merger talks between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) had progressed significantly earlier this year, the discussions came to a halt following the death of NCP president Ajit Pawar.
"Leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction have themselves stated that merger talks are over. There is no fresh proposal before us. If such a proposal comes in future, we will express our views then," he said.
Responding to reports that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's support for the proposed Delimitation Bill signalled its proximity to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tatkare rejected the suggestion.
"Supporting a Bill does not mean joining the NDA. Several Bills have been passed unanimously in Parliament in the national interest. Supporting a legislation and becoming part of an alliance are two different things," he said.
Tatkare also denied reports of internal differences within his party, which is currently led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
"We know political decorum. We work with mutual respect to strengthen the party. I am hearing about distrust within the party for the first time," he added.
The developments also come amid speculation regarding NCP (SP) stance on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Addressing a press conference, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule stated that her party's position would be determined after the draft bill is officially shared. Sule noted that during previous discussions with Union ministers, the proposal of a uniform 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats for each state, irrespective of population, was raised to address concerns about regional representation. She added that if such a provision and a 50 percent cap are explicitly included in the text of the bill, the party would discuss it within the INDIA bloc and consider supporting it. Sule also had dismissed reports of her party joining the ruling alliance, calling the speculation baseless.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that the opposition alliance maintains a united front and will collectively decide on its legislative strategy once the bill is tabled. He added that while the opposition intends to resist the legislation in its current form, they remain open to reconsidering their position if the government incorporates specific amendments suggested by opposition parties.
(With inputs from PTI)