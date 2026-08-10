15 minutes, several demands: Inside NCP(SP) MPs’ meeting with PM Modi amid NDA merger buzz

MUMBAI: Amid speculation that the NCP(SP) could join the BJP-led NDA, a delegation of eight Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and raised several demands, including a special package for drought-hit Marathwada, Bharat Ratna awards for social reformers and reforms to crop insurance schemes.

Speaking about the meeting, NCP-SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said that since Parliament’s proceedings were not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring pending issues concerning the public and their constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s notice and resolve them amicably. Earlier, Sharad Pawar had met PM Modi in Delhi.

The meeting lasted 15 minutes, during which the delegation put forward a range of demands and sought the PM’s intervention to address them.

Speaking to TNIE, a member from the NCP(SP) delegation said the meeting was focused on development and that no politics was discussed.

“In the beginning of the meeting, PM Modi praised the political journey and work ethic of Sharad Pawar. The prime minister was amazed and said that the enthusiasm within Sharad Pawar serves as an excellent role model for everyone in politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane demanded a relief package for farmers in drought-hit Marathwada and sought the release of water from Ujani Dam into Manjara Dam to provide relief to drought-prone districts.

He also sought reforms to crop insurance schemes and an increase in the quota of financial assistance available to MPs under the PM CARES Fund for the treatment of serious illnesses.