15 minutes, several demands: Inside NCP(SP) MPs’ meeting with PM Modi amid NDA merger buzz

MUMBAI: Amid speculation that the NCP(SP) could join the BJP-led NDA, a delegation of eight Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and raised several demands, including a special package for drought-hit Marathwada, Bharat Ratna awards for social reformers and reforms to crop insurance schemes.
Speaking about the meeting, NCP-SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said that since Parliament’s proceedings were not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring pending issues concerning the public and their constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s notice and resolve them amicably. Earlier, Sharad Pawar had met PM Modi in Delhi.
The meeting lasted 15 minutes, during which the delegation put forward a range of demands and sought the PM’s intervention to address them.
Speaking to TNIE, a member from the NCP(SP) delegation said the meeting was focused on development and that no politics was discussed.
“In the beginning of the meeting, PM Modi praised the political journey and work ethic of Sharad Pawar. The prime minister was amazed and said that the enthusiasm within Sharad Pawar serves as an excellent role model for everyone in politics,” he said.
Meanwhile, Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane demanded a relief package for farmers in drought-hit Marathwada and sought the release of water from Ujani Dam into Manjara Dam to provide relief to drought-prone districts.
He also sought reforms to crop insurance schemes and an increase in the quota of financial assistance available to MPs under the PM CARES Fund for the treatment of serious illnesses.
Sonawane rejected speculation that the NCP(SP) would join the BJP and become part of the NDA. He said there was no substance to the speculation and that the meeting was focused entirely on development, with no political discussions.
“We are in opposition and will remain in opposition. Meeting and talking with ruling party leaders and ministers do not mean that we are joining them. We have to do the follow-up on the development work in our respective MPs' constituencies. When there is a deadlock in the House, such meetings help to break the ice and start the dialogue for the larger interest,” said Sonawane.
Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, who was also part of the delegation, said the interaction with PM Modi was positive and focused on Maharashtra’s development, setting aside political differences.
He said detailed discussions were held on pending developmental projects in Maharashtra, farmers’ issues and critical matters concerning their constituencies.
The NCP(SP) MPs demanded posthumous Bharat Ratna awards for social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj.
MPs Suresh Mhatre and Kolhe urged the Centre to take an immediate decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal to name Navi Mumbai International Airport after late leader D B Patil.
The MPs also urged the Centre to expedite work on the Nashik-Pune high-speed railway project, Pune-Nashik Metro, the PM Gati Shakti scheme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Kalyan-Murbad railway line, besides raising issues concerning JNPT.
MP Nilesh Lanke raised the need to expand cancer treatment facilities. The MPs also discussed pollution of the Chandrabhaga River and onion prices, among other issues.