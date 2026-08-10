NCP (SP) dismisses future support to NDA; says delimitation stance based on final bill

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Monday ruled out speculation of backing the BJP-led NDA in the future, while saying its position on delimitation would be based on the final draft bill brought before Parliament.

Talking to reporters, NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said a delegation led by party MP and working president Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss issues related to Maharashtra, and insisted the visit wasn't political.

He said the meeting, which lasted 20 minutes, was scheduled after confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday and was not related to the delimitation issue.

"There is no proposal or discussion on delimitation in Parliament today. First, the bill should come. Once the bill comes, it will be discussed with the INDIA alliance. There will be a detailed discussion within the alliance," Tapase said.

He clarified that the NCP (SP) was firmly with the Opposition bloc and had not entered into any political understanding with the BJP or the NDA in 2014, 2019 or 2024, and questioned why it would do so now.

Tapase's remarks came amid speculation about a rapprochement between the two NCP factions and the Sharad Pawar-led party extending support to the NDA.