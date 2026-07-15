NCP (SP) MP Sule denies backdoor talks with BJP; says INDIA bloc will discuss delimitation after formal bill

Responding to speculation over meetings between NCP (SP) leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday said there was no political strategy behind the interactions.

Addressing a press conference, Sule said senior party leader Jayant Patil had officially sought an appointment with Fadnavis to raise the issue of action taken against an NCP (SP) municipal council president.

“Jayant Patil officially sought time from the chief minister, went in his car and returned in his car. There was nothing secretive about the meeting. If you want to know who else met the chief minister at his residence, you should ask the chief minister, not me,” she said.

Meetings of leaders from the ruling NCP and NCP (SP) at ‘Varsha’, CM’s official residence, late on Tuesday night have fuelled speculation about a change in political equations in Maharashtra.

The meetings come against the backdrop of Congress leader P Chidambaram’s claim that the BJP is wooing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Rejecting speculation about the NCP (SP) joining the ruling alliance, Sule said the media had been predicting her swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years.

“The chief minister alone decides who gets which portfolio. All these reports about the finance department or meetings at Varsha are speculative. Only the chief minister can answer such questions,” she said.