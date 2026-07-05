TMC, Sena split no issue, will face delimitation test: Congress

NEW DELHI: Unfazed by the splits in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress on Saturday said that the opposition would defeat the delimitation bill if the government re-introduced it during the monsoon session of Parliament.
Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip and general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the opposition would prevent the government from securing two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment bill, which seeks to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies and revise political representation across the country.
The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April after the government failed to secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority, with 298 members voting in favour of and 230 against it.
“We know that they will bring back the delimitation bill. They may also bring back ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’. These people can do anything. However, we are ready… This is a fact TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) have split. It is a matter of concern for us. But we will not let them secure two-third majority in the House,” said Ramesh.
He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was annoyed when he could not get the delimitation bill passed in April, hence he is taking revenge on political parties such as the TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) by splitting them.
“After causing splits in parties, their MPs are being made members of unrecognised parties. Games are being played. They were embarrassed because they didn’t get two-third support for the constitutional amendment bill. The PM was very angry. The anger was visible on his face. Despite many efforts, they didn’t get a two-thirds majority, and they’re now taking revenge. This is revenge politics,” said Ramesh.
Ramesh claimed the government is adamant to win over two-third majority to change the Constitution. “They want two-third support not just for the delimitation bill or ONOE. The real objective is to change the Constitution. They want a Constitution. That is why they gave the slogan of ‘400 paar’. The target is to change basic principles, remove reservation pertaining to social justice. They want to run away from it. They want to abolish it,” the Congress MP added.