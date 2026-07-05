TMC, Sena split no issue, will face delimitation test: Congress

NEW DELHI: Unfazed by the splits in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress on Saturday said that the opposition would defeat the delimitation bill if the government re-introduced it during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip and general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the opposition would prevent the government from securing two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment bill, which seeks to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies and revise political representation across the country.

The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April after the government failed to secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority, with 298 members voting in favour of and 230 against it.

“We know that they will bring back the delimitation bill. They may also bring back ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’. These people can do anything. However, we are ready… This is a fact TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) have split. It is a matter of concern for us. But we will not let them secure two-third majority in the House,” said Ramesh.