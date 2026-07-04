Monsoon session of Parliament from July 20: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, 2026.

"On the recommendation of the government of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National importance" he said in a post on X.

The 25-day session with 19 sittings comes after the ruling BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry assembly polls.

The aftermath of the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will also play out in the forthcoming session, PTI reported.

A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling NDA.

Three rebel TMC MPs from the Upper House have quit and bypolls will help the BJP gather more strength in the Rajya Sabha, the report added.

According to ANI, a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the controversial 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17, with indications that it will retain the Bill's most debated provision mandating the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they are arrested and remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.