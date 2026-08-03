Sunetra Pawar's appointments of sons under ECI lens; NCP asked to justify rule changes

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar's unilateral decision to appoint her two sons to key organisational posts has come under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) scanner. The poll body has sought documents related to amendments to the NCP constitution that were reportedly made to facilitate the appointments.

In a letter to the ECI dated April 29, Sunetra Pawar informed the Commission about the appointment of her elder son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar as the NCP's national general secretary. Her younger son, Jay Pawar, was appointed national secretary, chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, and was also given charge of the party's finance and funds.

Along with these appointments and other organisational changes, Sunetra Pawar reportedly amended the NCP constitution by making changes to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36. However, the supporting documents relating to these amendments were not submitted to the ECI.

In its communication to the party, the Commission sought copies of the relevant resolutions and supporting documents. It also raised questions about the procedural process followed in convening the national convention and working committee meetings, seeking documentary evidence to substantiate the changes.

Sunetra Pawar was elected NCP national president on February 26, exactly a month after the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash. Following her election, she introduced several structural changes within the party. However, some NCP leaders reportedly informed the ECI that the prescribed procedures under the party constitution were not followed while implementing these changes.

In its letter, the ECI pointed out that the party had failed to submit the necessary resolutions and supporting documents for several constitutional amendments.

According to the Commission, the resolution passed at the NCP's national convention on February 26, 2026, referred only to an amendment to Article 18(1).

"It has been observed that amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36 have been carried out by the party. However, the supporting document furnished by the party, i.e., the resolution passed in the National Convention held on February 26, mentions amendments only to Article 18(1)," the ECI notice said.