Sunetra Pawar's appointments of sons under ECI lens; NCP asked to justify rule changes

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar's unilateral decision to appoint her two sons to key organisational posts has come under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) scanner. The poll body has sought documents related to amendments to the NCP constitution that were reportedly made to facilitate the appointments.
In a letter to the ECI dated April 29, Sunetra Pawar informed the Commission about the appointment of her elder son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar as the NCP's national general secretary. Her younger son, Jay Pawar, was appointed national secretary, chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, and was also given charge of the party's finance and funds.
Along with these appointments and other organisational changes, Sunetra Pawar reportedly amended the NCP constitution by making changes to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36. However, the supporting documents relating to these amendments were not submitted to the ECI.
In its communication to the party, the Commission sought copies of the relevant resolutions and supporting documents. It also raised questions about the procedural process followed in convening the national convention and working committee meetings, seeking documentary evidence to substantiate the changes.
Sunetra Pawar was elected NCP national president on February 26, exactly a month after the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash. Following her election, she introduced several structural changes within the party. However, some NCP leaders reportedly informed the ECI that the prescribed procedures under the party constitution were not followed while implementing these changes.
In its letter, the ECI pointed out that the party had failed to submit the necessary resolutions and supporting documents for several constitutional amendments.
According to the Commission, the resolution passed at the NCP's national convention on February 26, 2026, referred only to an amendment to Article 18(1).
"It has been observed that amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36 have been carried out by the party. However, the supporting document furnished by the party, i.e., the resolution passed in the National Convention held on February 26, mentions amendments only to Article 18(1)," the ECI notice said.
The Commission noted that no official resolution or supporting document recognising the amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 32 and 36 had been submitted.
"It is requested that a copy of the relevant resolution and/or other supporting documents in respect of the amendments made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 32 and 36 also be furnished for consideration of the amended constitution by the Commission," the letter stated.
Earlier, senior NCP leader and national secretary Sachchidanand Singh had issued a legal notice questioning the legitimacy of the election of the party's national president held on February 26, 2026.
In the notice, Singh argued that the election was not conducted in accordance with the party constitution and should therefore be declared invalid. He sought cancellation of the election and demanded that a fresh election be conducted under the supervision of an independent and impartial election officer.
According to Singh, the party had submitted a revised constitution to the Election Commission on February 17, 2026, under which then national working president Praful Patel was vested with the powers of the national president until a new chief was elected.
Singh contended that, under the revised constitution, only Patel had the authority to convene a meeting of the national executive for electing a new president. He questioned how party general secretary Brijmohan Srivastava convened the February 26 national executive meeting if those powers rested exclusively with Patel.
The notice also alleged procedural lapses in the process leading up to the election. It claimed that the letter sent to the Election Commission on February 18 regarding the convening of the national executive meeting did not have the approval of the members of the national executive committee, thereby raising questions over the legitimacy of the subsequent election.