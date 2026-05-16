Inside NCP Pawarplay: Sunetra moves to safeguard party, purse and Pawar legacy

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has overhauled the Nationalist Congress Party’s organisational structure and tightened control over its finances following allegations of financial irregularities and an alleged attempt by some leaders to take control of the party after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar.
In the new list of office-bearers submitted to the Election Commission of India, Sunetra sidelined party veterans by removing NCP working president Praful Patel and state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare from key positions.
She appointed her elder son, Parth Pawar, as national general secretary, while her younger son, Jay Pawar, was named secretary and given charge of party finances and funds.
The party also introduced a provision requiring the consent of Sunetra and her two sons for any withdrawal from the party’s bank accounts. Earlier, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and party treasurer YP Trivedi were authorised signatories.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Ajit Pawar had been unhappy with the way party funds were being used by some leaders. He claimed party money had been used to pay beauty parlour bills, apartment rents and drivers’ salaries of certain leaders.
Rohit further said that his uncle Ajit Pawar believed party funds, instead of being spent on organisational growth and expansion, were being used by some individuals for personal benefit.
Sources in the party alleged that nearly Rs 18 crore had been misused through inflated or questionable reimbursement claims.
“One of the NCP women leaders often submitted her beauty parlour and massage bills to the party, and the same bills were also submitted to the state government for reimbursement. Besides, some office-bearers of the NCP withdrew money for fuel and also sought drivers’ salaries,” said a source who requested anonymity.
“Other office-bearers submitted house rent bills even though they owned the houses. During financial scrutiny, these irregularities came to light; therefore, Sunetra Pawar took the decision to keep control of the party bank account with her sons only,” the source added.
Meanwhile, other sources claimed that Sunetra was upset with Patel and Tatkare over what she viewed as an attempt to consolidate control of the party after Ajit Pawar’s death by strengthening the position of the working president.
“These two leaders even submitted the same change to the Election Commission of India. But when it came to light, Sunetra Pawar called a party meeting, got elected as party national president, submitted the change report to the Election Commission of India and empowered her two sons as well,” said a senior NCP official who requested anonymity.