Inside NCP Pawarplay: Sunetra moves to safeguard party, purse and Pawar legacy

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has overhauled the Nationalist Congress Party’s organisational structure and tightened control over its finances following allegations of financial irregularities and an alleged attempt by some leaders to take control of the party after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar.

In the new list of office-bearers submitted to the Election Commission of India, Sunetra sidelined party veterans by removing NCP working president Praful Patel and state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare from key positions.

She appointed her elder son, Parth Pawar, as national general secretary, while her younger son, Jay Pawar, was named secretary and given charge of party finances and funds.

The party also introduced a provision requiring the consent of Sunetra and her two sons for any withdrawal from the party’s bank accounts. Earlier, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and party treasurer YP Trivedi were authorised signatories.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Ajit Pawar had been unhappy with the way party funds were being used by some leaders. He claimed party money had been used to pay beauty parlour bills, apartment rents and drivers’ salaries of certain leaders.