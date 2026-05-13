NCP will split further, 22 MLAs set to join BJP: Rohit Pawar

MUMBAI: Following internal conflict within the NCP, the NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday claimed 22 MLAs will leave the NCP and join the BJP, under the leadership of NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.
Rohit Pawar said that a few of the Shiv Sena MLAs and 22 NCP MLAs are mentally prepared to leave the NCP and join the BJP.
"MLAs are ready to switch sides, but the problem is that if they do it now, they have to resign and again contest the election; therefore, they will join the BJP ahead of the state polls in 2029," he claimed.
“There are a few MLAs in NCP who are keen to join the NCP SP because we are fighting against the BJP. We will welcome such MLAs,” Rohit Pawar said.
NCP State president Sunil Tatkare, refuting Rohit Pawar's claim, said that he has lost his mental balance and is making such statements.
“Rohit Pawar himself was keen to join the BJP; therefore, he should not question the commitment towards the progressive and secular ideology. We are part of the NDA, and we are working hard to strengthen our party and base. Rohit Pawar should look after his party and not poke his nose in other people’s political affairs,” Tatkare said.
Earlier, the major conflict emerged in NCP over dropping the Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare’s names in the letter of deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar that was submitted to the Election Commission of India.
Later, clarifying it, Sunetra Pawar termed it a typing error and said both these leaders are very much part of the NCP.
Later, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare met the NCP SP president Sharad Pawar, but termed his visit as a courtesy visit as senior Pawar was not keeping well.