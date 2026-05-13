NCP will split further, 22 MLAs set to join BJP: Rohit Pawar

MUMBAI: Following internal conflict within the NCP, the NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday claimed 22 MLAs will leave the NCP and join the BJP, under the leadership of NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Rohit Pawar said that a few of the Shiv Sena MLAs and 22 NCP MLAs are mentally prepared to leave the NCP and join the BJP.

"MLAs are ready to switch sides, but the problem is that if they do it now, they have to resign and again contest the election; therefore, they will join the BJP ahead of the state polls in 2029," he claimed.

“There are a few MLAs in NCP who are keen to join the NCP SP because we are fighting against the BJP. We will welcome such MLAs,” Rohit Pawar said.