Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar heads to decisive win in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile leads in Rahuri

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar headed towards a decisive win by a wide margin in the Baramati Assembly bypoll as vote counting was underway on Monday.
She appealed to NCP workers and her supporters not to take out victory processions once the result is declared.
She dedicated the trust placed in her by voters to the memory of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, and urged people to exercise restraint and uphold conduct that reflects his ideals.
The byelection, held on April 23, was necessitated following the death of the then Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28.
His wife Sunetra Pawar, contesting her first assembly poll, is posied for a huge win riding a sympathy wave, and given her family's strong hold on the constituency.
No major political party has fielded candidates against her.
In the Rahuri Assembly seat by-election, BJP’s Akshay Kardile was ahead of his rivals, as per trends available on the Election Commission’s website.
The Rahuri seat in Ahilyanagar district became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile’s death in October last year.
His son and BJP nominee Akshay Kardile was leading over his nearest rival, NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate, by over 21,000 votes, as per the latest trends.
As per the latest trends on the Election Commission's website, Sunetra Pawar secured 61,917 votes, while only one of her 22 rivals managed to cross the 200-vote mark so far.
In a post on X, the deputy CM said, "As the results are being declared today, I dedicate the trust reposed in me through your votes to the sacred memory of respected Ajit Dada (as he was fondly called).
" She said the moment was emotional for her supporters as it revived memories of the late leader.
"I humbly appeal to all party workers and supporters who deeply loved Dada not to take out victory processions or celebrate with gulal.
Let us maintain restraint and conduct ourselves in a manner befitting his ideals," Sunetra Pawar said.
She also thanked the electorate for the mandate and said it marked the beginning of a new phase for the constituency.
"I sincerely thank the people of Baramati for giving me the opportunity to realise Dada's vision.
This is not the end, but just the beginning - of determination, struggle, and a new Baramati," she added.
(With inputs from PTI)