Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar heads to decisive win in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile leads in Rahuri

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar headed towards a decisive win by a wide margin in the Baramati Assembly bypoll as vote counting was underway on Monday.

She appealed to NCP workers and her supporters not to take out victory processions once the result is declared.

She dedicated the trust placed in her by voters to the memory of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, and urged people to exercise restraint and uphold conduct that reflects his ideals.

The byelection, held on April 23, was necessitated following the death of the then Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28.

His wife Sunetra Pawar, contesting her first assembly poll, is posied for a huge win riding a sympathy wave, and given her family's strong hold on the constituency.

No major political party has fielded candidates against her.

In the Rahuri Assembly seat by-election, BJP’s Akshay Kardile was ahead of his rivals, as per trends available on the Election Commission’s website.

The Rahuri seat in Ahilyanagar district became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile’s death in October last year.

His son and BJP nominee Akshay Kardile was leading over his nearest rival, NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate, by over 21,000 votes, as per the latest trends.