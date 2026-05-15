Sunetra Pawar tightens family grip on NCP, sidelines Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare

MUMBAI: NCP senior leader Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were instrumental in splitting the united NCP and joining hands with the BJP under the leadership of late Ajit Pawar.

However, both Patel and Tatkare are now struggling to find a place in the party following Ajit Pawar’s demise, and their future in the organisation remains uncertain. The reason, party sources said, is that after being elected NCP national president, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar consolidated control and ensured that no major decision would move forward without the consent of her and her sons, Parth and Jay Pawar.

According to the newly submitted list of office-bearers, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who were serving as NCP national working president and Maharashtra state president respectively, have not been assigned any posts. This has raised questions over their future role in the party. When asked about it, Sunetra Pawar termed it a “typing error”.

Meanwhile, Sunetra has appointed her elder son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar as the party’s national general secretary. Her younger son, Jay Pawar, has been appointed party secretary in addition to heading the NCP’s disciplinary committee.