Parth Pawar meets Sharad Pawar for second time in 48 hours; Praful Patel rules out political talks

NCP general secretary Parth Pawar met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, a day after the senior leader was discharged from hospital following treatment for a chest and respiratory infection.

This was Parth Pawar's second meeting with his grandfather at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai in 48 hours. He had visited Sharad Pawar on Saturday as well.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said his recent meeting with Sharad Pawar was only to enquire about his health and did not involve any political discussions.

Patel said Sharad Pawar knew he would be in Gondia on November 8 and 9 for Diwali. He had informed the NCP (SP) chief that he would return to Mumbai on November 10 and visit him again to enquire about his health.

Patel had met Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital a few days ago. A video of their interaction subsequently went viral, with the two leaders heard discussing a meeting scheduled for November 10.

(With inputs from PTI)