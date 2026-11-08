Sharad Pawar: The man who never exits the game

For Sharad Pawar, politics has never been a game of straight lines. Even at 85, while recovering from health concerns, Maharashtra’s most experienced political strategist continues to keep friends, foes and political observers guessing about his next move.

His recent stay at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital offered a glimpse into the political instincts that have defined his career. Despite medical advice to restrict visitors and take adequate rest,

Pawar continued to receive political leaders. He also received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders exchanging pleasantries and political views.

The spotlight back on a larger question—Is Maharashtra heading towards the reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and could Pawar himself eventually join the BJP-led NDA? A viral video of Pawar interacting with Praful Patel during his hospital stay added to the intrigue.

His indication that the two would meet after November 10 has reignited buzz about a possible merger of the two NCP factions. Patel, once among Pawar’s closest associates, had walked out with Ajit Pawar to join the NDA.

However, Ajit Pawar’s death has changed the political equations. The question of who controls the organisation, its legacy has created fresh tensions within his faction. Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth are keen to retain their influence, while senior leaders such as Patel and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare are reassessing their options.