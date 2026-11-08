Sharad Pawar: The man who never exits the game

For Sharad Pawar, politics has never been a game of straight lines. Even at 85, while recovering from health concerns, Maharashtra’s most experienced political strategist continues to keep friends, foes and political observers guessing about his next move.
His recent stay at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital offered a glimpse into the political instincts that have defined his career. Despite medical advice to restrict visitors and take adequate rest,
Pawar continued to receive political leaders. He also received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders exchanging pleasantries and political views.
The spotlight back on a larger question—Is Maharashtra heading towards the reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and could Pawar himself eventually join the BJP-led NDA? A viral video of Pawar interacting with Praful Patel during his hospital stay added to the intrigue.
His indication that the two would meet after November 10 has reignited buzz about a possible merger of the two NCP factions. Patel, once among Pawar’s closest associates, had walked out with Ajit Pawar to join the NDA.
However, Ajit Pawar’s death has changed the political equations. The question of who controls the organisation, its legacy has created fresh tensions within his faction. Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth are keen to retain their influence, while senior leaders such as Patel and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare are reassessing their options.
Those who once opposed the merger proposal now appear more open to discussions. For Pawar, this could be an opportunity to reclaim the organisation he founded in 1999 following his dramatic break with the Congress. The BJP, too, is believed to be reassessing its Maharashtra strategy.
Ajit Pawar’s NCP had helped the BJP expand its reach among sections of secular and progressive voters while putting pressure on the Congress. His absence could alter those calculations. Bringing Sharad Pawar closer to the NDA would be a significant political prize, given his influence among Maratha voters and across Maharashtra’s cooperative sector.
Modi and Pawar have maintained cordial relations despite ideological differences. The Prime Minister has publicly praised Pawar and described him as a political mentor during a visit to Baramati. The political grapevine has long speculated about an understanding between the two sides, with Pawar’s possible return to the NDA being linked to the restoration of his control over the undivided NCP.
Yet, formally joining the BJP-led alliance would mark a significant departure from Pawar’s political positioning. Then, his ability to work across ideological divides does not necessarily mean he is ready to cross that political threshold. Ambiguity have been central to his political style.
For now, Pawar appears to be playing a familiar game: keeping every door open without committing himself to any destination. Will he reclaim the party he founded, reunite its warring factions or become part of the NDA? These possibilities are not necessarily mutually exclusive, but each carries a different political price. In Maharashtra’s ever-shifting political landscape, the man who mastered the art of making and breaking alliances is once again the one everyone is watching.