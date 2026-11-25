The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of using all but the first of the four principles of Kautilya's political doctrine, 'saam, daam, dand, bhed', in its bid to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the delimitation bills, but failing to achieve its objective.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the "self-styled Chanakya" had resorted to the last three principles of the doctrine in its "desperate search" for a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority in the Lower House.

The four principles, drawn from Kautilya's Arthashastra, refer to persuasion (saam), financial inducements (daam), punishment or coercion (dand) and division (bhed).

"Why has no chance been given to the first?" Ramesh asked, pointing out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in the past seven months, suggesting a way forward through dialogue.