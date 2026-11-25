The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of using all but the first of the four principles of Kautilya's political doctrine, 'saam, daam, dand, bhed', in its bid to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the delimitation bills, but failing to achieve its objective.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the "self-styled Chanakya" had resorted to the last three principles of the doctrine in its "desperate search" for a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority in the Lower House.
The four principles, drawn from Kautilya's Arthashastra, refer to persuasion (saam), financial inducements (daam), punishment or coercion (dand) and division (bhed).
"Why has no chance been given to the first?" Ramesh asked, pointing out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in the past seven months, suggesting a way forward through dialogue.
He said Kharge had written to the Prime Minister on April 11, July 16, August 27 and October 16, but had not received even a routine acknowledgement to any of the letters.
Ramesh frequently uses the term "self-styled Chanakya" to take a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Congress has repeatedly accused the government of delaying the next Parliament session in an attempt to secure the numbers needed to pass the delimitation bills.
On Monday, the party said the continued uncertainty over the session indicated either that the "PM-HM jodi" was caught in its own "bluff and bluster" or that "something truly sinister" was in the works.
It also accused the government of diminishing the institution of Parliament, alleging that the "two GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers)" stars and the "diabolical duo" stood exposed.
Last week, Ramesh said 100 days had passed since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, but the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were still seeking a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the delimitation legislation passed.
The Congress has maintained that the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and the state-wise distribution of seats should remain unchanged, while the one-third reservation for women should be implemented without waiting for delimitation, until the country's Viksit Bharat goal is achieved.
(With inputs from PTI)