KOLKATA: The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs on 24 November submitted their replies to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, defending their decision to join the NCPI.
The replies were submitted on the final day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the MPs to respond to notices issued by the Speaker on petitions seeking their disqualification.
When contacted this evening, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, NCPI parliamentary chairperson and rebel MP from Barasat in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, confirmed the development.
"We have submitted our replies to the speaker today, the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for submission of our decisions. We have defended our decisions in the reply” Ghosh Dastidar told the TNIE correspondent.
"Earlier, we had requested the Speaker to give us a few more days for submission of our replies to the notices served to us by him,” the veteran MP said. "We have joined the NCPI following all parliamentary and constitutional norms," she said, adding that each MP had sent a 17-18 page reply.
The notices were issued following petitions seeking action against the 20 MPs over their decision to quit the Trinamool Congress and align themselves with the NCPI. The rebel MPs have maintained that their move does not violate the anti-defection provisions.
Sources said that Birla will verify the replies before taking any decisions in connection with disqualifying the petitions. Since the last week of August, the MPs have sought time more than once to respond to the Speaker's notices, citing the need to collate documents and prepare a comprehensive reply with their legal team's assistance.
The rebel MPs had maintained that the decision to seek an extension was necessitated by the time required to compile the relevant documents, although the Trinamool Congress belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp had alleged that they were buying time as they had nothing concrete to reply.
On 8 October, the 20 rebel MPs who had sided with the NCPI had asked the Speaker for another fortnight to answer disqualification notices issued against them. The extension was sought as the deadline for submitting their replies expired on 8 October.
The MPs were facing a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law. The disqualification notices were issued following a petition seeking action against the MPs under the anti-defection provisions.
The rebels have maintained that their decision to leave the Trinamool Congress and align with the NCPI does not attract disqualification. They had also held an urgent meeting in Kolkata on 8 October to discuss the issue. Cracks developed in the Trinamool Congress after it suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the Bengal assembly elections held in April.
The erstwhile ruling party bagged 80 out of 294 assembly constituencies, while the BJP formed its maiden government in the state by winning 208 seats. With the formation of two camps belonging to Mamata Banerjee, former Chief Minister, and Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state legislative Assembly, respectively, the Trinamool Congress has been grappling with an unprecedented internal crisis.
The 20 rebel MPs quit the Trinamool Congress and sided with the NCPI, showing their support for the BJP-NDA government in the parliament amidst the split in the previous ruling party in the state.