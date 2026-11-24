KOLKATA: The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs on 24 November submitted their replies to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, defending their decision to join the NCPI.

The replies were submitted on the final day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the MPs to respond to notices issued by the Speaker on petitions seeking their disqualification.

When contacted this evening, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, NCPI parliamentary chairperson and rebel MP from Barasat in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, confirmed the development.

"We have submitted our replies to the speaker today, the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for submission of our decisions. We have defended our decisions in the reply” Ghosh Dastidar told the TNIE correspondent.

"Earlier, we had requested the Speaker to give us a few more days for submission of our replies to the notices served to us by him,” the veteran MP said. "We have joined the NCPI following all parliamentary and constitutional norms," she said, adding that each MP had sent a 17-18 page reply.

The notices were issued following petitions seeking action against the 20 MPs over their decision to quit the Trinamool Congress and align themselves with the NCPI. The rebel MPs have maintained that their move does not violate the anti-defection provisions.

Sources said that Birla will verify the replies before taking any decisions in connection with disqualifying the petitions. Since the last week of August, the MPs have sought time more than once to respond to the Speaker's notices, citing the need to collate documents and prepare a comprehensive reply with their legal team's assistance.