Asian Games: Golden queens of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 🥇

TNIE online desk

The Indian Women's Cricket Team dominated the tournament, delivering an incredible performance to capture the coveted GOLD MEDAL!

Photo | BCCI

Ending a decades-long wait, the Indian Women's Field Hockey Team produced a masterpiece to secure GOLD for the first time since 1982!

Photo | PTI

Undefeated power on display! The Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team outclassed their rivals to claim the GOLD MEDAL.

Photo | PTI

Blazing fast! The Women's 4 × 400 m Relay Team (Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj) stormed to a spectacular GOLD finish!

Photo | PTI

Sharpshooting Supremacy! Neeru Dhanda won GOLD in Women's Trap

Photo | PTI

Tale of perseverance & grit: Lovlina Borgohain regains spark with golden punch in Asian Games

Photo | PTI
Photo | PTI
Asian Games: Women get golden vibes for india