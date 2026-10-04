Asian Games: Golden queens of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 🥇

TNIE online desk
The Indian Women's Cricket Team dominated the tournament, delivering an incredible performance to capture the coveted GOLD MEDAL!
Ending a decades-long wait, the Indian Women's Field Hockey Team produced a masterpiece to secure GOLD for the first time since 1982!
Undefeated power on display! The Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team outclassed their rivals to claim the GOLD MEDAL.
Blazing fast! The Women's 4 × 400 m Relay Team (Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj) stormed to a spectacular GOLD finish!
Sharpshooting Supremacy! Neeru Dhanda won GOLD in Women's Trap
Tale of perseverance & grit: Lovlina Borgohain regains spark with golden punch in Asian Games