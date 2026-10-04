Asian Games: Women get golden vibes for india

On Saturday morning, Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian to win a gold in the individual recurve event. On Friday evening, the women’s hockey team, a side so fractured and disunited at the beginning of the year, upstaged China to occupy the top step of the podium.

In the initial days of the Asian Games, when even silver and bronze medals were hard to come by, it was women athletes who kept the trickle alive. Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) claimed the first ever medal at this level. Elsewhere, the Indian women’s cricket team met expectations with a dominant win to seal gold.

At the shooting ranges, usually a reliable source of good news at any multi-discipline games, Suruchi Singh, part of the mixed 10 m air pistol, won a gold. In athletics, the country is among the best at the Asian level. But that dominance hadn’t necessarily translated to performances at Nagoya. Neeru Dhanda is probably one of the best athletes of the Asian Games, with two gold and one silver, identical with Mohod.

That caveat, though, doesn’t apply to the women’s 4x400m squad. India has a heritage to safeguard in that event and athletes have always safeguarded that heritage with stirring wins. Right from ranges to the track and from the hockey turf to the boxing ring, India’s women athletes, so often and unfairly relegated to the background for a number of reasons, have again shown their grit and determination. This, then, is a celebration of them.