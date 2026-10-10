Musk escalates Ambani feud, questions corporate influence in India over Starlink delay

TNIE online desk
Elon Musk questioned the delay in Starlink’s commercial launch in India, saying the company operates in more than 165 countries and has spent five years complying with Indian requirements.
Starlink, Reliance Jio’s satellite venture and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb have received licences but must meet applicable security and spectrum-related requirements before starting commercial operations.
He asked on X whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was the “real boss of India”, alleging that powerful business interests were seeking to protect their dominance in the satellite internet market.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi responded to Musk: “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”
Musk replied, “This is indeed troubling.”
The exchange brought the dispute into the political arena, raising questions about corporate influence and the regulatory process.
Elon Musk escalated his dispute with Mukesh Ambani by sharing reports alleging Reliance-linked involvement in BJP social media campaigns and political donations. The reports included an Al Jazeera investigation alleging that a Reliance-funded firm boosted BJP campaigns on Facebook, and a