Musk escalates Ambani feud, shares reports alleging Reliance links to BJP campaign boosts, donations

A few hours before he made the post, Musk on X addressed Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and accused him of protecting a monopoly. Musk wondered if Ambani would consider allowing his satellite internet service to compete with his entity in the country.

On Friday, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that India does not permit monopolies in any sector, and that despite the buzz around one particular company, three players have received satcom licences and can start operations after meeting the security requirements and milestones.

Musk has alleged that powerful business interests are seeking to block his service to preserve their dominance in the Indian market. He said his Starlink was being blocked by certain oligarchs seeking to "maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people."

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" he wrote.

Musk also said many areas of India have no internet access and the absence denies children education and small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market.

Starlink would change their lives for the better, the technocrat asserted.

Within minutes of that post late Friday evening, Musk wrote another, saying Starlink has proven to be essential in saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world, when all other communication systems failed. "So you would also be helping save men, women and children throughout India," he added.