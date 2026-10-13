President Droupadi Murmu appoints six governors: Who are they?

TNIE online desk
In a major gubernatorial reshuffle, President Droupadi Murmu announced governor appointments in six states. Om Prakash Mathur moves from Sikkim to Keralam, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar moves from Keralam to Tamil Nadu. Sudha Yadav takes charge in Karnataka, Braj Mohan Ram in Odisha, Dushyant Gautam in Sikkim and Dhal Singh Bisen in Uttarakhand.
Om Prakash Mathur is a senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. He served two terms in the Rajya Sabha between 2008 and 2022 and held key organisational posts in the BJP. Mathur began his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in 1972. Appointed Sikkim Governor in July 2024, he has now been appointed Governor of Keralam.
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is a former Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly who has also served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. He assumed office as Keralam Governor in January, 2025, and held additional charge of Tamil Nadu. His latest appointment gives him full-time charge of Tamil Nadu.
Sudha Yadav is a former BJP MP who represented Mahendragarh in Haryana from 1999 to 2004. She holds a PhD in chemistry from IIT Roorkee. She later served on the National Commission for Backward Classes from 2019 to 2022 and joined the BJP Parliamentary Board in August 2022. She has been appointed Karnataka Governor, succeeding Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Braj Mohan Ram is a former Lok Sabha MP from Palamu, in Jharkhand. He represented the constituency in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Before entering Parliament, he served in the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 1991 to 1995. His parliamentary work included committees dealing with home affairs and the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He has been appointed Governor of Odisha.
Dushyant Gautam is a senior BJP leader who has served as the party’s national general secretary. He began his political career as a municipal councillor in Delhi, serving from 1997 to 2002. He represented Haryana in the Rajya Sabha from 2020 to 2022. Gautam has been appointed Governor of Sikkim, succeeding Om Prakash Mathur.
Dhal Singh Bisen is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh who represented Balaghat in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024. He was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly four times between 1990 and 2003 and served as a minister from 2003 to 2005. A practitioner of Ayurvedic medicine, Bisen has been appointed Governor of Uttarakhand.