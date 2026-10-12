President Murmu reshuffles Governors in six states, Arlekar gets Tamil Nadu, Sudha Yadav appointed to Karnataka

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed governors for six states, naming Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the full-time governor of Tamil Nadu, transferring Om Prakash Mathur from Sikkim to Kerala and appointing Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said.

Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha, Dhal Singh Bisen will be posted in Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam will be the Sikkim Governor. The appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, the communiqué said.

Arlekar, who was serving as Governor of Kerala, had been discharging the functions of Tamil Nadu Governor since March, following R N Ravi’s appointment as Governor of West Bengal. The latest order formalises his appointment to the post.

A former Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Arlekar has also served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. He became Governor of Himachal Pradesh in July 2021 and assumed charge as Bihar Governor in February 2023.

During his tenure as Goa Assembly Speaker from 2012 to 2017, the House became the first state legislature in the country to adopt a paperless system. He also served as Goa’s Minister for Forest and Environment and Panchayati Raj.