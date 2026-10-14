Delhi police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protesting site: What does it mean?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has also supported the CJP-led protest saying, "Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it." Amid mass detention, the LoP said: "Jailing youth...is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights." The protest was also joined by left-wing student organizations such as All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) as well as opposition leaders.