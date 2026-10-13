Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site following SC order, Delhi Police tells HC

The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a designated protest site pursuant to directions of the Supreme Court.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma made the submission before Justice Amit Mahajan while the court was hearing a plea by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking permission to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The police said Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground had been designated as alternative protest venues, rendering the plea infructuous. However, the court issued notice to the authorities on the petitioner's request to reconsider its application and other prayers.
Sharma also informed the court that a plea challenging the denotification of Jantar Mantar had been filed in the Supreme Court. IYC's senior counsel Sidharth Luthra said the petition would be amended in view of the development.
The High Court also sought the police's response to pleas against blanket restrictions on peaceful assemblies without individual assessment and the requirement to apply for permission at least 10 days before a proposed protest. The matter will be heard next in November.
On October 9, the Supreme Court had asked the government to consider an alternative venue for peaceful protests in the national capital, stressing the need for basic amenities for demonstrators. The matter arose during a hearing on restrictions on metro stations and train cancellations ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party against Kumar.
The IYC, through its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, had challenged the Delhi Police's October 1 refusal to grant permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar. The organisation is seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.
The petition said the proposed demonstration was intended as a peaceful exercise of the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and assembly under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.
The IYC had applied on September 25 to hold a demonstration involving around 100–150 people between October 1 and 25. It said it had agreed to comply with lawful conditions relating to security, traffic and public order, but its request was rejected.
(With inputs from PTI)