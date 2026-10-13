Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site following SC order, Delhi Police tells HC

The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a designated protest site pursuant to directions of the Supreme Court.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma made the submission before Justice Amit Mahajan while the court was hearing a plea by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking permission to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The police said Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground had been designated as alternative protest venues, rendering the plea infructuous. However, the court issued notice to the authorities on the petitioner's request to reconsider its application and other prayers.

Sharma also informed the court that a plea challenging the denotification of Jantar Mantar had been filed in the Supreme Court. IYC's senior counsel Sidharth Luthra said the petition would be amended in view of the development.

The High Court also sought the police's response to pleas against blanket restrictions on peaceful assemblies without individual assessment and the requirement to apply for permission at least 10 days before a proposed protest. The matter will be heard next in November.