India

Jantar Mantar de-notified as designated protest site, three alternative venues named

Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground have been designated as new sites for protests and sit-ins following recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry.
FILE | Security personnel keep a vigil near the protest site of Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on July 26, 2026.
FILE | Security personnel keep a vigil near the protest site of Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on July 26, 2026.Photo | Express
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest venue in Delhi, with the Delhi Police listing three alternative sites for holding demonstrations and sit-ins, according to a circular issued on Monday.

The circular stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, three sites — Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground — have been designated as the new venues for protests and demonstrations in the national capital.

Jantar Mantar, located in high-security central Delhi, had until now served as a designated site for protests.

The Delhi Police circular stated that a detailed, revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three new venues would be issued separately.

(This is a developing story)

Jantar Mantar

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