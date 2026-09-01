GOATbye, Messi: From red cards & heartbreak to World Cup glory

TNIE online desk
After 207 matches and 125 goals, 39-year-old Lionel Messi officially announced his retirement from international football.
Messi’s international career had a tumultuous start—he was sent off just 90 seconds into his 2005 senior debut against Hungary.
The trajectory of Messi’s international legacy shifted under manager Lionel Scaloni. Messi ended Argentina’s 28-year trophy drought by winning the 2021 Copa América against hosts Brazil at the Maracanã.
In his record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, a 39-year-old Messi continued to act as Argentina's focal point.
Though early in his career his loyalty was frequently questioned by fans at home, Messi’s persistence completely reshaped his legacy.