GOATBYE: Messi bids adieu after storied international career

BENGALURU: After 207 matches, 125 goals, one World Cup title, two Copa Americas and memories dated till the sands of time, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday. The World Cup final defeat to Spain will remain his last international game.

“Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply," the 39-year-old great posted on his socials. "I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”

For almost 40 days at the World Cup in June and July, Messi was playing his greatest hits one final time. The curled finish from the top of the D. Running the left-back ragged with his dribbles and speed of thought. Pinging balls into the box with the remaining magic on his left foot. Running games from the right half space while walking. Taking his team to the doorstep of a second consecutive World Cup triumph

Even though he was 39, he was still very much the focal point of that Argentina attack. He could have easily carried on, at least till the Copa America. "Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years," he added. "I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I'll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad — especially the bad)."