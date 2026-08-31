Lionel Messi decides to hang boots, not wear Argentina jersey now on

Well, well, it was inevitable but something unimaginable. Lionel Messi will not be seen in Argentina colours any more. He will not be playing for his country for whom he debut as a teenager way back in 2006. An World Cup, Olympic gold and many other national titles later, the legend who made the sport so pleasurable to watch will not be donning the Albiceleste any more. One of the greatest footballers, if not the greatest, has decided to hang his national team jersey.

Messi after nearly two decades representing the national side said on his official Instagram account that he will not be playing for Argentina anymore. He lost the final against Spain this year at the World Cup. A few weeks later his father Jorge too expired. He had hinted then that it was not long that he would announce his retirement form international football.

“It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football,” he wrote on his official account.

Messi revealed that he wrote his retirement letter on June 21, two days after losing the World Cup final but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life. Jorge died on August 8 in his native Rosario, Argentina.

Messi made his debut for the senior national team in 2005 during a friendly where he was shown the red card within seconds of his entry on to the pitch.

“Thank you for all the love these past 20 years. I’m going to miss hearing you all from the inside so much. Now I’m going to be one of you, cheering and supporting you from the outside (through thick and thin, even more so)”, said Messi. “I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — along with my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of. Experiencing this with you was incredible. I love you all,” he added.

More to follow