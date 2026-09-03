One reported every 18 minutes: India records over 4.4 lakh crimes against women

TNIE online desk

India registered a total of 29,536 rape cases in 2024, as per the NCRB crime in India report, reflecting a crime rate of 2.1 per lakh population.

Photo | PTI, ANI

Cruelty by husbands or relatives remained the highest reported offence against women at 1,20,227 cases, alongside 48,303 cases of assault to outrage modesty.

Photo | IANS

Police achieved an 81.3% charge-sheeting rate for rape cases (investigating 39,274 total pending and new cases), but court trials resulted in a 24.4% conviction rate.

Photo | IANS

Beyond rape, authorities recorded 15,609 sexual harassment cases, 9,865 stalking cases, and 5,737 dowry deaths.

Photo | PTI, ANI
Photo | IANS
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