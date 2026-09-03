One reported every 18 minutes: India records over 4.4 lakh crimes against women

TNIE online desk
India registered a total of 29,536 rape cases in 2024, as per the NCRB crime in India report, reflecting a crime rate of 2.1 per lakh population.
Cruelty by husbands or relatives remained the highest reported offence against women at 1,20,227 cases, alongside 48,303 cases of assault to outrage modesty.
Police achieved an 81.3% charge-sheeting rate for rape cases (investigating 39,274 total pending and new cases), but court trials resulted in a 24.4% conviction rate.
Beyond rape, authorities recorded 15,609 sexual harassment cases, 9,865 stalking cases, and 5,737 dowry deaths.