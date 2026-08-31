UP teen gang-raped on bus while travelling to Noida; driver, conductor held

A 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus after she sought help from its driver and conductor during heavy rain, police sources said.

The incident took place on August 4, when the teenager was travelling from Mainpuri to Noida to meet her cousin.

According to police sources, the girl had left home after an argument with her mother and boarded a bus for Noida Sector 63. However, amid heavy rain and poor visibility, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk.

She later flagged down a bus and sought help. The vehicle had no passengers at the time. After the conductor told her that the bus was headed towards Noida Sector 63, she boarded it.

The conductor allegedly made inappropriate advances towards her soon after the bus began moving. The driver and conductor then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl inside the bus and threatened her with dire consequences if she resisted, sources said.

The accused allegedly abandoned her near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late that night and fled.