UP teen gang-raped on bus while travelling to Noida; driver, conductor held

A 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus after she sought help from its driver and conductor during heavy rain, police sources said.
The incident took place on August 4, when the teenager was travelling from Mainpuri to Noida to meet her cousin.
According to police sources, the girl had left home after an argument with her mother and boarded a bus for Noida Sector 63. However, amid heavy rain and poor visibility, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk.
She later flagged down a bus and sought help. The vehicle had no passengers at the time. After the conductor told her that the bus was headed towards Noida Sector 63, she boarded it.
The conductor allegedly made inappropriate advances towards her soon after the bus began moving. The driver and conductor then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl inside the bus and threatened her with dire consequences if she resisted, sources said.
The accused allegedly abandoned her near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late that night and fled.
The teenager subsequently approached Kashmere Gate police, who arranged for her medical examination in the presence of a woman police personnel. An FIR was registered on the basis of her statement under relevant provisions pertaining to gang rape, kidnapping and assault.
Police teams examined CCTV footage and traced the bus and the accused. The conductor was arrested from a parking facility in Timarpur, while the bus was seized for forensic examination. Police have also collected CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.
Sources said the bus had been returning empty after undergoing repairs at a workshop in Surajpur. The vehicle had developed a mechanical problem and was taken to the workshop. After the repairs, the driver and conductor were travelling towards the Timarpur parking facility when they encountered the girl at Pari Chowk.
A police officer said the route largely passes through the Ring Road and highways, making frequent barricading difficult as it could cause traffic congestion. However, police personnel are deployed near the Delhi-Noida border, the officer said.
"The police informed the girl's family about the incident the same night and called them to Delhi. Woman police personnel remained with her and provided assistance until her family arrived," the officer said.
After completing the necessary formalities, police handed the teenager over to her family.
Police sources said a potency test was also conducted on the accused following the allegations. The bus has undergone forensic examination, and evidence collected from it has been sent for further analysis.
(With inputs from PTI)