Apple launches iPhone 18 lineup with first foldable Duo starting at Rs 2,99,900

TNIE online desk
US tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its iPhone 18 lineup, including its first-ever foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, with a starting price of $1,999.
Apple’s iPhone Duo may start at Rs2,99,900 in India for 256GB, rising to Rs4,49,900 for the 2TB model. 512GB and 1TB variants will cost Rs3,24,900 and Rs3,74,900.
The company’s new CEO John Ternus who took over from Tim Cook on September 1 described the foldable as an entirely new iPhone that retains the familiarity of the company’s existing devices.
Apple has also increased the price of its Pro iPhones, In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs1,79,900.
Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. It's price starts at Rs 56,900
AirPods 5, with pre-order starting from September 9, is available at a price of $129 and in India Rs 14,900, with availability in stores beginning on Friday (Sept 18).