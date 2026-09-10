Apple launches iPhone 18 lineup with first foldable Duo starting at Rs 2,99,900

TNIE online desk

US tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its iPhone 18 lineup, including its first-ever foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, with a starting price of $1,999.

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Apple’s iPhone Duo may start at Rs2,99,900 in India for 256GB, rising to Rs4,49,900 for the 2TB model. 512GB and 1TB variants will cost Rs3,24,900 and Rs3,74,900.

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The company’s new CEO John Ternus who took over from Tim Cook on September 1 described the foldable as an entirely new iPhone that retains the familiarity of the company’s existing devices.

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 Apple has also increased the price of its Pro iPhones, In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs1,79,900.

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Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. It's price starts at Rs 56,900

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AirPods 5, with pre-order starting from September 9, is available at a price of $129 and in India Rs 14,900, with availability in stores beginning on Friday (Sept 18).

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Apple launches iPhone 18 lineup with first foldable phone at Rs 2,99,900