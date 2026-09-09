Apple launches iPhone 18 lineup with first foldable phone at Rs 2,99,900

US tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its iPhone 18 lineup, including its first-ever foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, with a starting price of $1,999. The foldable iPhone will be available from October 23.

Apple’s iPhone Duo will reportedly be priced from Rs2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model will cost Rs3,24,900, while the 1TB version will be priced at Rs3,74,900. The top-end 2TB variant will carry a Rs4,49,900 price tag, making it Apple’s premium foldable offering.

The company’s new CEO John Ternus who took over from Tim Cook on September 1 described the foldable as an entirely new iPhone that retains the familiarity of the company’s existing devices.

Apple said the iPhone Duo was designed to offer a larger display while remaining comfortable to hold and use. According to the company, the device is similar in size to a passport when closed. Its form factor has been designed to feel familiar in the hand and allow for one-handed use. This year, Apple announced only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, without a base iPhone 18 model. This marks a shift in the company’s iPhone strategy, as Apple usually launches two base models and two Pro models.

Apple has also increased the price of its Pro iPhones, In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs1,79,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Both models will come in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black.