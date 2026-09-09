Apple launches iPhone 18 lineup with first foldable phone at Rs 2,99,900

US tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its iPhone 18 lineup, including its first-ever foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, with a starting price of $1,999. The foldable iPhone will be available from October 23.
Apple’s iPhone Duo will reportedly be priced from Rs2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model will cost Rs3,24,900, while the 1TB version will be priced at Rs3,74,900. The top-end 2TB variant will carry a Rs4,49,900 price tag, making it Apple’s premium foldable offering.
The company’s new CEO John Ternus who took over from Tim Cook on September 1 described the foldable as an entirely new iPhone that retains the familiarity of the company’s existing devices.
Apple said the iPhone Duo was designed to offer a larger display while remaining comfortable to hold and use. According to the company, the device is similar in size to a passport when closed. Its form factor has been designed to feel familiar in the hand and allow for one-handed use. This year, Apple announced only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, without a base iPhone 18 model. This marks a shift in the company’s iPhone strategy, as Apple usually launches two base models and two Pro models.
Apple has also increased the price of its Pro iPhones, In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs1,79,900.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Both models will come in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black.
Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs56,900, while AirPods 5, with pre-order starting from September 9, is available for Rs14,900, with availability in stores beginning on Friday (Sept 18).
The price hike comes as smartphone makers face higher component costs, particularly for advanced chips and other key hardware.
The increase also comes after competitors such as Samsung and other major smartphone brands raised prices across their premium devices, reflecting the rising cost of technology and components. In terms of features, Apple is making major upgrades to the iPhone 18 Pro, with battery life and camera performance getting some of the biggest improvements in the new generation.
On the battery front, Apple said the iPhone 18 Pro takes a “massive leap” in battery efficiency, helped by the new A20 Pro silicon, system-level improvements and a redesigned battery. Despite its smaller size, Apple said the iPhone 18 Pro delivers the same all-day battery life as the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers up to 45 hours. Apple called this the biggest increase in battery life ever on an iPhone.
The camera system is also getting a major overhaul. Apple called it its biggest camera improvement in years. The iPhone 18 Pro gets a new 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with a variable aperture, giving users more control over light and depth of field.
Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The company also launched the AirPods 5, priced at $129.