BRICS 2026: World powers gather in New Delhi; global governance in focus

TNIE online desk
The BRICS Summit gets underway on September 12 bringing together leaders of the grouping for a series of high-level discussions on global governance, and the evolving international order.
The summit’s opening session, scheduled for 2:30 PM, will focus on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.”
The discussions are expected to centre on calls for greater representation of emerging economies in global institutions at a time of growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
A key moment of the day will come at 5:45 PM, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Earlier in the afternoon, BRICS leaders will visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition at 4:30 PM, showcasing India’s emphasis on technology, innovation.
Tibetan groups opposed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India visit for the BRICS Summit on Friday, as Delhi tightened security and imposed temporary traffic curbs for the summit.