BRICS 2026: World powers gather in New Delhi; global governance in focus

TNIE online desk

The BRICS Summit gets underway on September 12 bringing together leaders of the grouping for a series of high-level discussions on global governance, and the evolving international order.

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The summit’s opening  session, scheduled for 2:30 PM, will focus on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.”

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The discussions are expected to centre on calls for greater representation of emerging economies in global institutions at a time of growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

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A key moment of the day will come at 5:45 PM, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

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Earlier in the afternoon, BRICS leaders will visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition at 4:30 PM, showcasing India’s emphasis on technology, innovation.

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Tibetan groups opposed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India visit for the BRICS Summit on Friday, as Delhi tightened security and imposed temporary traffic curbs for the summit.

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Photo / AP
BRICS summit begins with focus on Global Governance; Modi-Xi Bilateral at 5:45 PM