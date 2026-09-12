BRICS summit begins with focus on Global Governance; Modi-Xi Bilateral at 5:45 PM

NEW DELHI: The BRICS Summit gets underway at 2 PM today, bringing together leaders of the grouping for a series of high-level discussions on global governance, multilateralism and the evolving international order.

The summit’s opening session, scheduled for 2:30 PM, will focus on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.”

The discussions are expected to centre on calls for greater representation of emerging economies in global institutions and strengthening multilateral mechanisms at a time of growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

A key moment of the day will come at 5:45 PM, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Modi-Xi talks are likely to draw particular attention given the strategic significance of India-China ties and their wider implications for regional stability and the BRICS grouping.

The bilateral meeting comes against the backdrop of efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to manage differences while keeping channels of high-level engagement open. Any signals from the meeting on the trajectory of bilateral relations could therefore assume significance beyond the two countries, particularly within BRICS.

Earlier in the afternoon, BRICS leaders will visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition at 4:30 PM, showcasing India’s emphasis on technology, innovation and its growing role in shaping the summit’s agenda.

The leaders will then gather for the family photograph at 5 PM, followed by a joint tree-plantation programme at 5:30 PM.

The day will conclude with a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7:30 PM.

The summit comes as BRICS seeks to expand its influence as a platform representing emerging economies and advocating a greater role for the Global South in international decision-making. With the grouping’s expanded membership adding further weight to its economic and geopolitical footprint, the deliberations are being closely watched for indications of how BRICS intends to position itself in a rapidly changing global order.