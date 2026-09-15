78th Emmy Awards Highlights: Historical Wins for 'Hacks', 'Widow's Bay' & Big Surprises

TNIE online desk
Mariska Hargitay’s High-Energy Hosting Debut: Law & Order, SVU star Mariska Hargitay kicked off the night singing a parody of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" titled "I Love TV Screens."
Jean Smart took home Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the final season of Hacks. She made history as the first woman to win best actress for every single season of a show's run and tied the record for most performer Emmy wins (8 trophies total).
Hospital drama The Pitt won Best Drama Series for the second consecutive year, with Noah Wyle winning Best Lead Actor.
Sally Field presented a moving tribute to the late Dolly Parton, followed by Reba McEntire singing "Appalachian Memories." Onstage reunions included Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz celebrating 30 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, alongside a 50th-anniversary reunion of Charlie's Angels.
Sally Field won Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Netflix's Remarkably Bright Creatures, making her the oldest winner in that category. The 4-time Emmy winner gave a memorable acceptance speech shouting out her fictional octopus co-star Marcellus and "blessed Canada."