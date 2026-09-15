Complete list of winners at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES: "The Pitt" keeps its Emmy streak for best drama going, and Jean Smart of "Hacks" keeps stacking the wins.

The hospital drama starring Noah Wyle won the top prize in its genre for the second consecutive year. Wyle took the best actor in a drama trophy at Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Smart won her fifth straight Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series. It's her eighth trophy overall, which ties the all-time performer record shared by Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — and on Monday, Allison Janney joined the group too. Smart became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show's run.

"Widow's Bay" won best comedy series and three acting awards, including Matthew Rhys' win for best actor in a comedy. Kate O'Flynn won the first award of the night — best supporting actress in a comedy — and Stephen Root received the best supporting actor.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award was presented to actor Michael J. Fox.

Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Last weekend, dozens of Emmy winners were announced, including Hargitay winning two trophies.