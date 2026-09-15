Jean Smart wins fifth Emmy for final season of 'Hacks' and Kate O'Flynn wins for 'Widow's Bay'

LOS ANGELES: Jean Smart made it a sweep, winning her fifth best actress award in a comedy for the fifth and final season of “Hacks” at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night.

No actor has ever won an Emmy every year for a series that lasted more than three seasons.

“What a ride this has been,” an emotional Smart said from the stage of the Peacock Theater after getting a standing ovation.

The 75-year-old Smart has won eight Emmys overall in a career that was already more than respectable when she landed her defining role of Deborah Vance, a brash stand-up comic pushing back against age, obscurity and sexism in the HBO Max series “Hacks.”

“Hacks” was the top nominee among all comedies, but it could get a major challenge from rookie upstart “Widow's Bay," whose breakout star Kate O'Flynn took best supporting actress in a comedy.

O’Flynn, a 40-year-old British actor whose previous acclaim came mostly for her work in theater, plays Patricia Moyer, a city worker and social outcast dealing with a demonic darkness on the Apple TV horror comedy.

“This is the role of a lifetime,” O'Flynn said from the stage. “This is for all the Patricias out there.”

The first-year series won eight Emmys in previous ceremonies during the run-up to Monday’s main show and is expected by many to claim the top comedy prizes.

“Widow's Bay” star Matthew Rhys won best actor in a limited series early in the show Monday night for another show, “The Beast in Me,” and is nominated for best actor in a comedy later.