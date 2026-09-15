Jean Smart wins fifth Emmy for final season of 'Hacks' and Kate O'Flynn wins for 'Widow's Bay'

LOS ANGELES: Jean Smart made it a sweep, winning her fifth best actress award in a comedy for the fifth and final season of “Hacks” at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night.
No actor has ever won an Emmy every year for a series that lasted more than three seasons.
“What a ride this has been,” an emotional Smart said from the stage of the Peacock Theater after getting a standing ovation.
The 75-year-old Smart has won eight Emmys overall in a career that was already more than respectable when she landed her defining role of Deborah Vance, a brash stand-up comic pushing back against age, obscurity and sexism in the HBO Max series “Hacks.”
“Hacks” was the top nominee among all comedies, but it could get a major challenge from rookie upstart “Widow's Bay," whose breakout star Kate O'Flynn took best supporting actress in a comedy.
O’Flynn, a 40-year-old British actor whose previous acclaim came mostly for her work in theater, plays Patricia Moyer, a city worker and social outcast dealing with a demonic darkness on the Apple TV horror comedy.
“This is the role of a lifetime,” O'Flynn said from the stage. “This is for all the Patricias out there.”
The first-year series won eight Emmys in previous ceremonies during the run-up to Monday’s main show and is expected by many to claim the top comedy prizes.
“Widow's Bay” star Matthew Rhys won best actor in a limited series early in the show Monday night for another show, “The Beast in Me,” and is nominated for best actor in a comedy later.
‘The Pitt’ tops the drama nominees
HBO Max’s real-time emergency room drama “The Pitt” was the top overall nominee and will look to find its place in the television pantheon. It's expected to repeat as best drama, as is star Noah Wyle for best actor.
But a surprise came in its first category, when Allison Janney won best supporting actress in a drama over four women from “The Pitt” who were nominated in the category, including last year's winner, Katherine LaNasa.
Janney joined Smart as an eight-time Emmy winner.
Mariska Hargitay opened the NBC telecast with a musical tribute to television viewing, “I Love TV Screens,” sung to the tune of “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll." A recorded start featured NBA champion Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and actor Jennifer Coolidge. It continued inside the theater with a group of dancers with TVs for heads.
"NBC is celebrating its 100th year, and I have been on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ for all of them," said Hargitay, a three-time Emmy winner who has starred in the show for 27 seasons.
Rhea Seehorn, Harrison Ford and Zendaya are also in the mix
Rhea Seehorn plays the lone central character on Apple TV's “Pluribus,” and she could ride the role to her first Emmy for best actress in a drama.
Seehorn's competition includes Zendaya, who won for the first two seasons of “Euphoria” in 2020 and 2022, and is nominated for its third and final season.
The night could also bring the first Emmy — and first major competitive Hollywood award of any kind — to 84-year-old Harrison Ford, who is among the favorites for best supporting actor in a comedy for playing a therapist coping with Parkinson's disease on “Shrinking.”
How to watch the Emmy Awards
The Emmys telecast rotates between the broadcast networks, and this year it’s airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific.
“Live from E!: Countdown to the Emmys” is showing stars arriving on YouTube and Peacock. The Associated Press is streaming a delayed feed of celebrity arrivals on YouTube.